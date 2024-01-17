The stars came out in full force for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, with A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep in attendance. But all eyes were on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who, according to a witness, “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” throughout the evening.

“Timothée mingled for a little bit but was otherwise right next to Kylie the whole time,” the witness adds, noting that the pair had their legs interlocked while they sat at their table and chatted. “They were having a very intimate conversation and shared a few kisses. It was obvious they have amazing chemistry.”

The 26-year-old reality star and the Wonka actor, 28, were romantically linked last April, a few months after they first met at Paris Fashion Week. By September, they began taking their relationship public, canoodling at a Beyoncé concert and hitting up a New York Fashion Week party together. Now sources confirm things are serious between the unlikely duo. “Timothée and Kylie are madly in love,” says one source.

A second source tells Us that Chalamet has met Jenner’s two kids (she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and 23-month-old son Aire with ex Travis Scott) and her famous family members. “Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” adds the second source. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

It’s been a slow but steady burn for the duo. Jenner had ended her nearly five-year on-off relationship with Scott shortly before she and Chalamet began hooking up in early 2023. The new couple hung out here and there while Chalamet filmed overseas. “They kept in touch,” says the second source, “but things faded in and out.”

By the fall, it seemed their spring fling had turned into the real thing, and the second source says they spent a good deal of time together over the holidays. In mid-December, Jenner snuck into the L.A. premiere of Chalamet’s latest film, Wonka. “Kylie didn’t want to make a huge scene, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance,” says the second source. “The night was all about Timothée, and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way. It was really important for her to be there for him.”

The second source says Jenner and Chalamet have more in common than some might think. “They have a ton of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humor,” says the source. “Timothée’s always making Kylie laugh, and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him. Obviously there’s a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level.”

Jenner introduced the Call Me by Your Name star to Stormi and Aire in a casual way. “Timothée has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around,” explains the second source. “It hasn’t been anything where it’s just Kylie, Timothée and the kids in an intimate setting. And she introduced him as one of Mommy’s friends. Kylie feels like it’s [still] too soon to let them know anything about their relationship.”

According to both sources, Jenner and her ex Scott don’t talk about her love life. “When Kylie and Timothée first started dating, Travis made a comment in passing that he doesn’t see it lasting, but he hasn’t mentioned anything since,” says the second source, noting that Jenner and Scott only talk about the kids. Adds the first source: “Travis is a great coparent, and he doesn’t have a strong opinion on Kylie’s relationship. He’s dating a lot of women at the moment.”

The Kardashian-Jenner crew wholly approves of the pairing. “Kylie’s family — especially Kris — absolutely adore Timothée,” says the second source. “They are all for this relationship and really hope it lasts.” Chalamet even attended the Kardashian’s annual Christmas Eve party, and the first source agrees that everyone “really likes Timothée; they think he’s funny and sweet and they love how into Kylie he is.”

Sources say there’s definitely long-term potential. “They’re getting very serious and very much in love,” says a third source, while a fourth source tells Us Chalamet was even recently browsing Cartier engagement rings. (A source close to the couple denies he was shopping for rings.)

Despite their hectic schedules, they stay in constant communication. “When they can’t be together, they text every day,” says the second source. “They FaceTime and have long, late-night calls when they can. They can spend hours on the phone when they’re not together.”

Jenner will be at Chalamet’s side as he promotes Dune 2, which premieres March 1. “They want to be able to celebrate each other’s milestones — that’s why Kylie went to the Golden Globes and will attend the Dune premiere too,” says the first source. “They are the real deal.”