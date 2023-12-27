Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s bond has only gotten stronger after hanging out over Christmas, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” the insider says, noting the pair have been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”

The Kardashians star, 26, is also bringing Chalamet, 28, around her loved ones more often, per the source. “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything,” the insider tells Us.

Chalamet, for his part, is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection,” the source adds.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Jenner was “enjoying getting to know” the actor and was “open to seeing where things go.”

Two months later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed with Chalamet for the first time during a day date in Los Angeles. Despite the relationship still being in its infancy, an insider told Us in June that the Wonka actor had already met some of Jenner’s family.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider said of Jenner’s relative’s reaction to her new romance. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Things between the pair heated up even more in September when Jenner was spotted packing on the PDA with Chalamet at Beyoncé‘s birthday concert in L.A. That same month, the duo were seen at the U.S. Open and Paris Fashion Week.

In the months that followed, Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship has “become fairly serious,” an insider exclusively told Us in December.

While they haven’t publicly commented on their romance, Jenner quietly attended the L.A. premiere of Chalamet’s Wonka on December 10. “She’s one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris [Jenner] were able to be there,” the source told Us of the outing.

Fans think Chalamet returned the favor and supported Kylie and her family by seemingly attending their annual Christmas Eve party on Sunday, December 24. A person resembling the Lady Bird actor could be seen in the background of Landon Barker’s Snapchat video from the celebration.

In the clip, Landon, 20, filmed his dad, Travis Barker, making a duckface for the camera. Over Travis’ left shoulder, two individuals, who appeared to be Chalamet and Kylie were chatting and smiling.

“Look who was at the annual Kardashian Christmas party … LOL,” one X user wrote after the clip went viral on social media. A second user wrote, “Hottest PR I’ve ever seen no lie.”