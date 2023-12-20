Timothée Chalamet enjoyed his experience seeing Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour with Kylie Jenner.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” Chalamet, 27, said of the show during a Monday, December 18, interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “I was actually surprised. I’m not, like, [a] Beyhive-level [fan], but I thought I knew way more [songs]. But I guess I know some of the more basic hits.”

The actor added that one such hit is Beyoncé’s 2009 song “Halo,” which he called a “great, moody, 12-year-old head against the bus [window] song.”

Chalamet was seen getting cozy with Jenner, 26, at the September 4 Renaissance show in Los Angeles. In videos obtained by TMZ, the twosome exchanged kisses on multiple occasions while enjoying the concert together. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner stood nearby during the performance.

News broke in April that Kylie was spending time with Chalamet following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 22 months.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair in September.

Earlier this month, a second source told Us that “things have become fairly serious” between Chalamet and the Kardashians star.

“Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” the insider said, noting that it’s “really important” to Jenner to “be there and show support for Timothée, especially when he’s working on something as epic as the Wonka film.”

Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, quietly attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka earlier this month to support Chalamet, who stars as the titular candy maker in the movie musical.

“Kylie really didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance,” the source told Us. “This night was all about Timothée and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

Chalamet previously supported Kylie at the WSJ Innovator Awards in November, where she was honored as the magazine’s 2023 Brand Innovator for her clothing brand, Khy. The duo walked the red carpet separately but were photographed sitting next to each other inside the event.

As for how Kylie’s big family feels about her dating the Dune star, a third source exclusively told Us in June that her loved ones approve.

“They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider shared. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”