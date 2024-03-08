Kylie Jenner is pleading the fifth about whether her new “clean girl” style is a result of her romance with Timothée Chalamet.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Jenner, 26, told The New York Times in a profile published on Thursday, March 7. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Since Jenner and Chalamet, 28, were first linked in 2023, fans speculated that she adapted a more “cottagecore” and “clean girl” style of a polished look that appeared to be a result of minimal effort. Jenner had previously been known for her full face of glam makeup and her 2010s “King Kylie” era.

The Kardashians star stressed to the outlet that she had not seen any of the comments, noting she “only” reads feedback on posts about her various businesses.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

“It’s just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted,” Jenner added, referring to negative comments about her evolving appearance. “There’s nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me.”

Jenner has partially credited motherhood for causing the changes. (She shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.)

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” she said on Thursday. “Then you get your body back, and you’re like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Jenner has been dating Chalamet since April 2023, four months before they made their public debut at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles.

Related: Lion Dresses! Jeweled Crowns! Every Look Kylie Has Worn Since Baby No. 2 Cue the smoke! Since welcoming her second child — a baby boy — with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has served Us some major fashion moments. From the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul has consistently turned heads, and we can’t get enough. For fashion’s biggest night in May 2022, Jenner made quite […]

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”

According to the insider, Chalamet and Jenner’s connection started casually before getting more serious ahead of the new year.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“They have a ton of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humor,” the source added. “Timothée’s always making Kylie laugh, and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him. Obviously, there’s a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level.”

Jenner has been Chalamet’s No. 1 supporter, joining him for his second stint as Saturday Night Live host in November 2023 before attending the premiere of his movie Wonka. When Chalamet stepped out for the Golden Globe Awards in January, he brought Jenner as his date. The pair were spotted kissing and canoodling throughout the evening.