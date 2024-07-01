In a rare sighting, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been spotted on a movie date.

Seemingly confirming their romance is alive and well, Kylie, 26, and Chalamet, 28, were photographed walking alongside one another in a car park near Los Angeles’ TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 28, per E Online.

It’s the first time the pair have been publicly spotted together in several months.

Dressed in black baseball caps, the duo, who attended January’s 2024 Golden Globes Awards as a couple and shared a PDA moment for the cameras, wore black face masks for the outing.

Kylie paired a white tube top with black pants while Chalamet wore a black top with black cargo shorts and black Nike sneakers.

The sighting comes after Us Weekly recently confirmed that Kylie was not expecting her first child with Chalamet despite unfounded claims to the contrary.

The false claims about Kylie who shares two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, were first sparked by comedian Daniel Tosh in April. Weeks later, an X account made the same unfounded claims.

Multiple sources told Us on April 25 that the couple, who were first linked in April 2023, were “still together” and navigating a long-distance relationship.

Kylie lives in California with her children while Chalamet was in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City and New Jersey.

The couple made their romance public in 2023 when they were seen packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Los Angeles. The outing was weeks before the pair jointly attended New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

In March this year, Kylie referenced the relationship during an interview with The New York Times. “I don’t know how I feel about that,” the cosmetics queen told the outlet. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

On the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie shed tears over the fact she faces scrutiny as a public figure.

“It’s a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” Kylie admitted to her sister, Kendall Jenner, when asked how she was doing.

Kylie then detailed how a recent event had upset her.

“Because I just feel like after Paris [Fashion Week in October 2023] there was this picture, which for the first time I was like, ‘We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.’ So when I’m wearing too much makeup [I get told], ‘You’re wearing too much makeup,’” she said. “I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I think after 10 plus years of hearing about this, it just gets exhausting.”