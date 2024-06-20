Kylie Jenner tried to stay strong — but ultimately broke down — while addressing how the digs about her appearance have affected her.

“It’s a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty,” Kylie admitted during the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians when Kendall Jenner asked how she was doing after they hadn’t seen each other in a while.

A recent outing left Kylie upset after she saw criticism about her face.

“Because I just feel like after Paris [Fashion Week in October 2023] there was this picture, which for the first time I was like, ‘We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.’ So when I’m wearing too much makeup [I get told], ‘You’re wearing too much makeup,'” she noted. “Then when I’m not wearing a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light. You can look at pictures when I was 13 and I just have these lines but I have had them since I was a child.”

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

Despite dealing with body-shamers for over a decade, Kylie still struggled to see hate about her, adding, “I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I think after 10 plus years of hearing about this, it just gets exhausting.”

Kylie was mostly confused by people shamelessly willing to insult her.

“I am so numb to people talking about my looks at this point. I just want to know why on the internet no one says anything or they think that it is OK,” she continued. “I went on a journey last year dissolving half of my lip filler. I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath. I think with me it is never going to change.”

In response, Kendall, 28, reminded Kylie about their experience growing up in the public eye, saying, “I think that is a general thing with our family. We are dehumanized and they don’t think that there’s any rules with you.”

She continued: “Whereas if you talked the same way you talk about us to any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason with us, they don’t think we have any feelings.”

Kylie started crying about how the online comments hurt her feelings.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

“Why do people think it is OK to talk about me? I have never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me” she continued. “And then I will see some comments or someone saying, ‘This is really mean. Why are we talking about her looks? This is 2024’ And the other comment will be like, ‘Because she did it to herself. She f—ked up her face and had so much surgery.'”

After making her first TV appearance at 9 years old on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie has shut down rumors that she’s gotten extensive work done on her face.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” Kylie told HommeGirls magazine in April 2023. “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”

The reality star did acknowledge that getting lip filler “was the best thing” she ever did. “I don’t regret it,” she said about tweaking her “lip insecurity” over the years. “But I always thought I was cute [before].”

Kylie stood by that perspective on Thursday’s episode, adding, “Even if I did get so much surgery, I still don’t think it is OK to talk about someone’s looks. People have been talking about my looks since I was 12. Before I even got lip filler, people would talk about my looks.”

Related: ‘KUWTK’ Cast From Season 1 to Season 20: Then and Now The Kardashian-Jenner family has come a long way since season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The premiere of the reality series, which aired on E! in October 2007, introduced fans to the famous family at Kris Jenner and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner’s anniversary party. The cameras followed antics with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé […]

While discussing the “hurtful” comments, Kylie admitted she wasn’t always able to ignore the noise. “I think I am really strong and I was put in this position for a reason,” she explained to the cameras. “I do think of myself as a confident person and I’m so grateful and blessed that I wake up and look in the mirror and like what I see. I am also human and there’s only so much someone can take.”

Kendall, meanwhile, made it clear that their critics would always think they have “full facial reconstruction,” to which Kylie said, “I always keep it pushing. I have to. I cannot get the comments get me down. I have s—t to do. Rise above.”

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers got a front row seat to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcoming their now-7-month-old son, Rocky. Khloé Kardashian was still largely at home except for a day trip to a farm to confirm getting a baby goat. As for Kim Kardashian, she was once again juggling being a mother with being an actress and exploring new business opportunities.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.