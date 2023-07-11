Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to meet Old Lady Kylie.

Jenner, 25, tried out TikTok’s aging filter on Monday, July 10, sharing a split-screen video of herself — one half showing off her fresh-faced look of today and the other with the wrinkly filter on top.

“I don’t like it at all. I don’t,” Jenner said in the clip as she took in her future self, tossing her hair over her shoulder and running her fingers through her mane while smiling. Though the Kardashians star didn’t like the look at first — her filtered appearance depicted crow’s feet around her eyes and some lines on her face — she changed her mind in the caption of the post.

“Jk i love her she’s cute lol,” Jenner wrote.

Though Jenner may be looking into the future with the TikTok filter, she is currently living in the moment with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul even introduced Chalamet, 27, to some of the Kardashian-Jenners.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the insider added. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Jenner’s romance with Chalamet comes on the heels of her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 16 months.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. (Us confirmed their split in January after five and a half years of dating on and off.)

“It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again,” the insider said. “Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly.”

In April, Jenner revealed that she’s “never been happier” in her life than at this moment.

“As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities,” she told HommeGirls.