All-natural? Kylie Jenner addressed the rumors that she’s gotten extensive work done on her face.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, told HommeGirls magazine for the Spring/Summer 2023 cover story. “Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.”

While Jenner — who was first featured on TV at 9 years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered — denied going under the knife, she revealed that getting lip filler “was the best thing I’ve ever done.”

“I don’t regret it,” the Kardashians star elaborated of tweaking her “lip insecurity” — ​and later turning it into a beauty empire. “But I always thought I was cute [before],” she added.

This is not the first time the makeup mogul denied having plastic surgery. In a 2019 interview with Paper magazine, Jenner said she was “terrified” of the idea.”

“I would never,” she emphasized in regard to rumors that she “fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed [her] face.”

Jenner told HommeGirls that becoming a mom — she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — “made me love myself more.”

“I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure,” the Hulu personality gushed. “Beauty is always changing for me.”

Jenner — who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet — is at a good place in her life. “I’ve never been happier,” she raved. “As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities.”

While Jenner and the Oscar nominee, 27, “aren’t that serious” yet, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, April 14, the Kendall + Kylie designer “likes what she sees.”

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider shared. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Jenner and Scott, meanwhile, called it quits after the December 2022 holidays, a source exclusively told Us in January. The exes, who began dating in 2017 and went on to have an on-and-off relationship throughout the next five years, “have a great coparenting relationship” and a strong “bond,” a second insider exclusively told Us earlier this month.