Gillian Anderson Pledges to Never Wear a Bra Again: ‘I Don’t Care If My Breasts Reach My Belly Button

By
Gillian Anderson Pledges to Never Wear Bra Again
Gillian Anderson. David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Red carpets are back in action and gorgeous glam has officially returned to the scene, but there’s one item that Gillian Anderson refuses to bring with her in a post pandemic world: her bra! 

During a Tuesday, July 13, Instagram Live, the 52-year-old actress answered questions from her 1.8 million followers.  When asked, “What’s your go-to lockdown outfit,” she had quite the relatable response. 

“Probably the same one that’s my out of lockdown outfit,” she laughed. “I mean I’ve gotten so lazy — and I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t.” 

And she doesn’t really care what anyone has to say about her latest style resolution. “I’m sorry, but I don’t care if my breasts reach my bellybutton. I’m not wearing a bra anymore, it’s just too f—king uncomfortable.” 

So what does she plan on rocking for the day-to-day? Well, in a dream world, her fashion is all about comfort. She said that she would wear a black track pants and a matching hoodie “every day if I could.” 

But, in reality, she does get all dolled up every now and again. At the 2021 SAG Awards for example, The Crown star stunned in a red Dolce and Gabbana gown, which she accessorized with Chopard jewels. 

For the Golden Globes in February, she looked equally as stunning, shimmering in a gilded gold Dior number, which featured a skull medallion. 

While her awards show attire is designer, her actual closet is a mix of high and low pieces. 

“Moderation is key,” Anderson told Elle in a 2020 interview. “That’s what fashion has taught me about life. Moderation in terms of price of purchase, accessorizing, the style of pieces you’re wearing, whether it’s a dress or separates. Nothing over top — it’s too much information. Classic, usually single colors; not frilly or patterned.” 

But listening to your own advice can be tricky. As such, the Sex Education actress has splurged in the past, namely on a $1,400 dress when she was in her 20s. 

“It’s one of my of my big regrets,” she told the outlet. “I was making a lot of money and had a boyfriend who was a model. He introduced me to stores I’d never heard of in Los Angeles. So, I got used to trying stuff on and not really looking at the price tag. I cannot believe I did that; I’m filled with shame.” 

