Pedro Pascal brought his A-game to the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7 — despite his apparent arm injury.

Pascal, 48, arrived at the awards ceremony in an all-black look with a surprising accessory: a sling. While it’s unclear what happened to his arm, the actor was first spotted with the injury on photos posted by actress Jaime Ray Newman on January 2, taken at an apparent New Year’s Eve celebration.

While Pascal appeared rather sullen while walking the red carpet on Sunday, even his injury wouldn’t stop his appearance at the awards show to represent HBO’s The Last of Us, the show in which he stars.

The Last of Us, based on the video game of the same name, nabbed three nominations at this year’s Golden Globes. Pascal is nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama category for his starring role as Joel Miller. Ramsey, who plays Ellie, is recognized in the Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama category.

Related: A Guide to TV Shows and Movies Based on Hit Video Games The Last of Us, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Super Mario Bros. are just some of the hit video games that have been adapted into TV shows and movies over the years. HBO adapted The Last of Us from the video game of the same name in January 2023 with Pedro Pascal playing Joel and […]

The HBO show is also up for Best Television Series at the awards ceremony, which took place nearly one year to the day after The Last of Us debuted on the network.

The Last of Us found widespread success almost immediately after it aired in January 2023. Its first episode became HBO’s second-biggest debut in over a decade with 4.7 million viewers across HBO and Max streaming service. Viewership nearly doubled in March of that year for the season 1 finale, which brought in 8.2 million people watching across the two platforms.

The show helped turn Pascal into an even bigger star — and cemented him as the internet’s daddy thanks to his affinity for playing father figures. However, the actor admitted that playing Joel was “totally scary” because The Last of Us video game had such a giant fanbase.

“It’s that funny thing of compartmentalizing your feelings about stuff and dealing with the amount of pressure on you,” he said during The Hollywood Reporter Drama Actors Roundtable in May 2023. “I have this psychological game where I’m like, ‘It’s no big deal, nobody cares, nobody gives a s—t.’ But this time around, I was scared. I was so scared.”

He continued, “The was more of an exposed silhouette, a silhouette of coolness maybe, and an expectation to be met as far as what people’s immersive experience of the story was. And to disappoint them in that regard felt like it would be … I don’t know. You don’t want to let people down, but also nobody’s impervious to disappointing people. I want people to like me.”

Related: How 'The Last of Us' Cast Compares to Their Video Game Counterparts: Photos A very different kind of apocalypse. The Last of Us follows a group of survivors after a pandemic wipes out most of humanity, but it’s not a virus that causes the catastrophe — it’s a fungus. The culprit is cordyceps, a real fungus that in the show has evolved to infect humans, who become zombie-like […]

Despite Pascal’s initial fear, The Last of Us was met with praise from viewers who played the video game and others who just watched the show.

Now, fans are getting ready to see where the show goes next. According to showrunner Craig Mazin, season 2 is officially a go — even after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that took place last year.

“We were able to map out all of season 2,” Mazin told Entertainment Weekly’s “The Awardist” podcast in August 2023. “And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before midnight, and the strike began.”