Celebrities including Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto have mastered the art of styling a man bag.
Styles looked flawless at the My Policeman premiere in September 2022 when he rocked a lime green Gucci 1947 bamboo handle bag. He paired the accessory with a forest green Gucci double-breasted jacket finished with a floral embellishment and pastel pants. Styles topped the look off with sage nails and ivory boots.
Rocky also opted to add a pop of color to his outfit while celebrating his 35th birthday in October 2023. After dining at New York City’s Carbone with Rihanna, with a bright pink woven bag by Bottega Veneta. He teamed the vibrant shoulder bag with loose denim pants, a plaid blazer and pearl clips covering his braids. Rihanna, meanwhile, slayed in a back tulle tutu dress and leggings.
Keep scrolling to Hollywood’s favorite men elevating their ensembles with purses: