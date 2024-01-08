Ariana Greenblatt is just like Us — she’s obsessed with Barry Keoghan.

“Barry’s walking right next to me,” Greenblatt, 16, said while speaking with Us Weekly during her walk down the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7. “The love of my life.”

She then swiftly walked away with a scream after seeing the Saltburn star, 31.

Greenblatt, 16, attended Sunday’s awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, to support her movie Barbie. The teen starred as Sasha in the film, which was nominated for nine Golden Globes and took home two.

Keoghan, meanwhile, attended the awards show in support of Saltburn. The actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama but lost to fellow Irishman Cillian Murphy, who won for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer.

Despite his loss, Keoghan was still the center of attention on the red carpet and inside the venue. Golden Globes host Jo Koy made an NSFW joke about Keoghan’s Saltburn role during his opening monologue.

“You know what I loved about Saltburn? I learned that satanic families have feelings too,” Koy, 52, said before promptly looking for Keoghan in the crowd. Upon finding the actor, Koy asked, “Where’s your penis seated? Down front? That was the real star of the movie.”

In Saltburn, Keoghan plays Oliver Quick, an out-of-place University of Oxford student who becomes obsessed with wealthy classmate Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). When Felix invites Oliver home to his mansion, called Saltburn, things start to unravel. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan also star in the film.

While Keoghan has received praise for his acting in the movie, Saltburn has also been making headlines for a few shocking scenes. The film comes to an end with Keoghan’s Oliver dancing naked to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” after he’s taken down the entire Catton family.

At another point in Saltburn, Elordi’s Felix masturbates during his nightly bath. Keoghan’s Oliver hears him in the bathroom and waits for him to finish before drinking the remaining bathwater.

Candles claiming to smell like “Jacob Elordi’s bathwater” have since become available for sale on Etsy — and Keoghan has definitely heard about them.

“I already have 10 of them,” Keoghan joked days before the Golden Globes during an interview with Variety. “They’re all burning at my house right now.”