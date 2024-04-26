Hollywood’s favorites stepped out in style at the TIME100 Gala.

Dua Lipa, Brittany Mahomes and Taraji P. Henson are just a few of the stars who blessed Us with their sharp looks at the event, which took place in New York City on Thursday, April 25.

Take Lipa, 28, for example, who commanded attention in a custom Chanel gown. The sparkly frock featured a plunging neckline, a black bow at her waist and a sheer skirt. The singer elevated her look with a dainty diamond necklace and soft curls.

Henson, 53, for her part, delivered drama in an emerald green getup including a corset dress and cropped blazer. She made the look even more fabulous with green eyeshadow and Old Hollywood–inspired curls.

Mahomes, 28, also had Us swooning in a see-through rhinestone top and black A-line skirt. She posed on the red carpet with husband Patrick Mahomes, who looked sleek in a silky suit.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the TIME100 gala.