Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Looks at the TIME100 Gala: Dua Lipa, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, More

By
2024 Time100 Gala
11
Getty Images (3)

Hollywood’s favorites stepped out in style at the TIME100 Gala.

Dua Lipa, Brittany Mahomes and Taraji P. Henson are just a few of the stars who blessed Us with their sharp looks at the event, which took place in New York City on Thursday, April 25.

Take Lipa, 28, for example, who commanded attention in a custom Chanel gown. The sparkly frock featured a plunging neckline, a black bow at her waist and a sheer skirt. The singer elevated her look with a dainty diamond necklace and soft curls.

Henson, 53, for her part, delivered drama in an emerald green getup including a corset dress and cropped blazer. She made the look even more fabulous with green eyeshadow and Old Hollywood–inspired curls.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Mahomes, 28, also had Us swooning in a see-through rhinestone top and black A-line skirt. She posed on the red carpet with husband Patrick Mahomes, who looked sleek in a silky suit.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the TIME100 gala.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Brittany Mahomes

Colman Domingo
Met Gala Best Beauty Gallery

Dua Lipa
1251301524fantasia_barrino_290x206

Fantasia Barrino
Jack Antonoff Bio

Jack Antonoff
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Attend Oscars with Ryan Seacrest 2023 Oscars

Kelly Ripa
Celebrities Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty Products - Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes
1251125700taraji_p._henson_290x206

Taraji P. Henson
1251395641uma_thurman_290x206

Uma Thurman

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!