Date night! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6.

The A Star Is Born actor, 44, ditched his character Jackson Maine’s long hair and scraggly beard for a clean-shaven look, complete with an all-white tuxedo and a black bow-tie. Meanwhile, the supermodel, 33, looked glamorous in a formfitting gold Atelier Versace gown while sporting a new bob haircut.

The couple were all smiles and held hands as they posed for the cameras. It was their first red carpet appearance together since the Met Gala in May 2018.

