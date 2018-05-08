Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Make Rare Appearance at Met Gala: Photo

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk continue to spark engagement rumors. The couple made a rare appearance together at the Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 7 — and the model wore a massive ring on that finger.

The couple, who welcomed daughter Lea in April 2017, turned heads on the star-studded red carpet. They walked into the venue holding hands as Shayk, 32, stunned in a gold Atelier Versace number detailed with a beaded bodice and pleated skirt. The actor, meanwhile, looked handsome in a Tom Ford tux.

It was first speculated that the pair may have taken the next step in their relationship when Shayk was spotted wearing the same emerald ring diamond ring while out in L.A. in December 2016.

Cooper, 43, and Shayk first began dating in April 2015 and went public with their romance at the L’Oréal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week the following year. She revealed they were having a baby when she debuted her bump in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris in November 2016.

The pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship over the years. Last summer, designer Diane von Furstenberg shared a fun photo of them hanging out with Anderson Cooper, Allison Williams and Andy Cohen in Tahiti.

