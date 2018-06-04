The cast that bowls together! The ladies of Big Little Lies had a little fun at a bowling alley with their newest costar Meryl Streep.

Nicole Kidman shared several photos on her Instagram Story from the cast’s Sunday, June 3, outing. “Sunday night fun with our amazing #BigLittleLies crew,” the 50-year-old actress captioned a pic of herself, Streep, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley holding bowling balls and wearing their best game faces.

The Moulin Rouge! star, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of abused wife Celeste Wright in the critically acclaimed HBO drama, then posted a photo of herself, Zoe Kravitz and the rest of the cast cheering on Streep, 68, as she bowled.

Kidman also highlighted her friendship with coproducer Witherspoon, 42, in the pics. The Legally Blonde star looked on as the Cold Mountain actress tried her hand at pool, and in another shot, the besties embraced at the bowling alley with huge smiles on their faces.

Big Little Lies is currently filming its second season, though new episodes will not air until 2019. Kidman, Witherspoon, Woodley, Kravitz and Laura Dern star as friends whose children attend the same private school, while Streep joins the HBO series as Celeste’s mother-in-law in season 2.

The cast did more than just bowl over the weekend. Kravitz, 29, Witherspoon and Dern, 51, supported Woodley’s new film Adrift by attending a screening together. The 26-year-old Divergent actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her beaming castmates, “WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE. i feel so shown up for.”

Witherspoon teased the new season of Big Little Lies in April, posting a photo that featured Kidman and Streep’s characters: “Can’t wait for y’all to see what we have in store!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!