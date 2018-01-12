The Big Little Lies cast opened up at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards about working on the HBO drama’s second season — and their fears of a sophomore slump.

“We so don’t want that!” Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste Wright, told Us Weekly and other reporters in the press room in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, January 11.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s eponymous novel, Big Little Lies was originally billed as a seven-episode miniseries, but was picked up in December for a second season due to a high demand.

“I think the characters warrant exploration, and that became apparent when so many people were asking us, ‘What happens next?’” Kidman, 50, explained. “And that’s a fantastic opportunity for us to be in because we went, ‘Huh, this doesn’t ride just on this thriller aspect because it actually is based in character and people were interested in these relationships.”

Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie, chimed in, “Everybody’s been so wonderful and really cooperative and eager to come back. It’s been really nice to talk everybody and know they’re excited for season 2.”

Since working together on the first season of Big Little Lies, which won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes, the women in the cast have become close friends.

“We really are family now. We love each other deeply,” Laura Dern, who plays Renata Klein, said. “I feel particularly lucky. … It’s an unbelievable blessing and we’re in a group text that is a daily activity now.”

As for what they share in the group chat? “I like to send them funny memes that are, like, mom memes,” Witherspoon, 41, revealed.

Big Little Lies dominated this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, taking home four trophies, including Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for Kidman.

