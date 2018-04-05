Grandma is here! Nicole Kidman took to Instagram on Thursday, April 5, to share a photo from season 2 of Big Little Lies, specifically sharing the first look at Meryl Streep, who is the newest addition to the cast. Streep, 69, joined as Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s mother. Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) was killed at the end of season 1, and Mary Louise is in town to see her grandkids and wants answers about her son’s death — hence why she’s cuddled in the photo with Celeste (Kidman) and Josh and Max (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti).

Last month, Reese Witherspoon also shared a photo with Laura Dern returning to film again. “Watch out Monterey, here we come! #BLL2,” she wrote on Instagram. Zoe Kravitz shared a selfie on Instagram as well, writing “Bonnie’s. Back.”

Shailene Woodley is also set to return as Jane Chapman and is “trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy,” HBO revealed. Celeste will also be recovering from her husband’s death and is “adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was,” while Witherspoon’s Madeline Martha Mackenzie is forced to confront Perry’s death, “while coming to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of family.”

Season 2 will “explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom,” the official longline from HBO read.

Andrea Arnold will take over as director while Jean-Marc Vallée will return as an executive producer. The second season is set to premiere on HBO in early 2019.

