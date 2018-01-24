Guess who’s coming to town? Meryl Streep is joining Big Little Lies season 2 as a series regular, and her arrival in Monterey, California will definitely send the mothers of Otter Bay Elementary School into a frenzy. Warning — spoilers below!

The three-time Oscar winner, 68, will portray Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Perry Wright. Perry died in the season 1 finale when Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz) fatally pushed him down a flight of stairs to stop him from physically abusing his wife, Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman).

Although Bonnie ultimately claimed responsibility for the incident, Perry’s mother won’t go down without a fight. “Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers,” HBO told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 24, of Streep’s role.

They may soon be onscreen foes, but they’re close friends in real life! Kidman, 50, welcomed Streep to the cast via Instagram later on Wednesday. “Welcome to the #BigLittleLies family Miss Streep,” she captioned a photo of the actresses sharing a laugh. “Can’t wait xx.”

As previously reported, Reese Witherspoon confirmed last month that the show will air a second season. “I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” she said in an article posted to HBO.com at the time. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

The series has picked up several awards in recent months and Kidman earned an Emmy, Critics’ Choice Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance as the domestic violence victim.

The Australian actress opened up about the show’s second season earlier this month. “We so don’t want [a sophomore slump,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11. “I think the characters warrant exploration, and that became apparent when so many people were asking us, ‘What happens next?’ And that’s a fantastic opportunity for us to be in.”

Big Little Lies season 2 will not premiere until at least 2019.

