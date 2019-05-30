They’re back! It was all about the #GirlPower at the Big Little Lies season two premiere in NYC on Wednesday, May 29, with the star-studded cast hitting the red carpet in some seriously stylish looks. In addition to the series’ OG fab five of Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep has joined the crew — and all the actresses were on hand to celebrate.

With so many perennial best-dressed list favorites on the show, it should come as no surprise that the fete was a fashionable one. For starters, Kidman and Dern brought the boss-lady vibes in their HBIC-worthy pantsuits. The Aussie actress, who posed on the carpet with hubby Keith Urban, rocked a sequin- and feather-adorned Michael Kors blazer that she paired with cropped black trousers and sparkly heels. Dern, meanwhile, added a sultry spin to her Saint Laurent two-piece with a sheer top and lacy bra.

Speaking of sheer, Woodley showed some skin in a nearly naked Dior number. The brand ambassador rocked a black bodysuit with a see-through overlay that was all kinds of sexy. Oh, and she earned extra style points for her #TBT bouffant hairstyle. Not to be outdone, her costar Kravitz flashed her gams in a short and sweet Saint Laurent mini that was all kinds of cool.

Witherspoon made the red carpet a family affair and was joined by her 19-year-old mini-me Ava Phillippe. The actress and producer kept things simply chic in a strapless Elie Saab midi, and the black-and-pink print just so happened to pair perfectly with her daughter’s shimmering LBD. Coincidence? We think not.

From Streep’s bohemian-inspired maxidress to Jessica Williams‘ sparkly rainbow frock, keep scrolling to see all the fierce fashion from the Big Little Lies season two premiere red carpet!