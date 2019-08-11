Whip Up a Cocktail From Justin Theroux’s NYC Dive Bar Ray’s





Meet Ray, the fictional namesake of Justin Theroux’s new East Village dive bar. Co-owner Jon Neidich tells Us Weekly Ray “is probably from the Southwest, and likes cold beer, whiskey neat and working on cars.”

Sounds about right, considering that the no-frills establishment prides itself on its “local hometown-bar vibe.” Neidich says his famous business partner is partial to a tequila and soda, but the bartenders love serving up an Ol’ Wisco (see recipe below), a Midwestern spin on an old fashioned.

“It’s a drink that really exists more in the midwest more than anywhere else,” he explains. “It’s their take on an Old Fashioned. I think that with the bar kind of having your local hometown bar vibe and roots — the drink kind of felt fitting. And we serve it with a small nip of Miller High Life.”

The bar opened its doors on July 19 and since has been experiencing a successful run. “People have been really responding well to the space and I think everyone just appreciates that we’ve created a great bar where everybody can go,” the co-owner adds.

Aside from Theroux and Neidich, Taavo Somer and Carlos Quirante also own the establishment, which the group calls a “collaboration” between all the men. “The vibe of Ray’s fits squarely into what I believe makes a downtown bar great,” adds Theroux. “Not fussy, quick drinks, a place you can carve your initials into the table. The kind of downtown bars I used to work behind for years.”

Ol’ Wisco

Serves 1

Place 1 sugar cube, 1 maraschino cherry and

1 orange slice in a rocks glass; muddle carefully. Stir in 3 dashes Angostura bitters and 2 oz Korbel brandy. Strain. Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry.

For more on Ray’s, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!