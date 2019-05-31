Stop and smell the rosé! While you’re counting down the weeks until the July 4 holiday, there’s another celebration to get excited about in the meantime: Say hello to National Rosé Day.

The vino-filled celebration takes place on the second Saturday of June each year (that’s June 8, 2019, for those of you without a calendar handy). And we know how some stars will be celebrating this year: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross will be hitting Rosé Day L.A. presented by Corkcicle at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu where they’ll be surrounded by good drinks, good food, custom Corkcicle products and a glam activation with L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Voluminous Washable Mascara. Oh, and Brody Jenner will be deejaying.

If you can’t make it there yourself, we have the perfect products to help you celebrate while you sip from your favorite bottle — even if you can give up the dream of having Jenner spin some tunes while you do it.

Because really loving rosé means dressing up in the drink’s signature color from head to toe while you drink it! From millennial pink outfits, to girly accessories, to rose eyeshadows, there is surely something for everyone. Scroll through to see our picks!