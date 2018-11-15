He has his priorities! Michael B. Jordan still lives at home — and it definitely has its perks.

“The best part of living with my family I want to say [is] home-cooked meals,” the Creed II actor, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 13. “I think being able to come home and have my mom [Donna Jordan] be able to cook some home-cooked food is pretty cool.”

However, the perks aren’t limitless: “[My mom] does not do my laundry. It stops there. Mom doing my laundry, that’s not it.”

Jordan, who became a household name after Black Panther hit theaters in February, told Us that his life has changed immensely in the wake of stardom.

“I think the pace [of my life has changed]. So the ambition never stops. I’m constantly moving, constantly working on things, but the pace of everything seems to be just sped up a lot,” he explained to Us. “So this has all been kind of like a dream come true. Everything I’ve been working for my entire life, my entire career, just seems to be happening right now at one moment. So yeah, this is a good moment for me.”

But luckily for Jordan, his family keeps him in check. “I’m in the moment, but I’m always thinking about what’s next. I think other people sometimes stop me and tell me to take a breath and look around,” he noted. “[My] mom, dad [Michael A. Jordan], best friends [do that for me], friends that are like family. I got a great circle around me, so everybody kind of keeps me on straight.”

The Marvel star also stays grounded by partnering with charitable causes, such as Honey Nut Cheerios’ Good Rewards Program. “I love the organization, what they represent, what they stand for. As a kid, I used to eat Honey Nut Cheerios all the time … So I had already had a personal connection with it and the fact that they were doing this great charity give back, I thought it was amazing,” Jordan told Us. “You get a chance to win $100,000 for the charity of your choice. Mine was Feeding America. My dad used to work in food banks growing up and always had a direct, personal connection with that, getting involved. So I just thought it was an amazing cause to give back.”

