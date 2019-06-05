Inside Brad Pitt’s Life as a Dad After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Time makes all the difference — just ask Brad Pitt.

The Oscar nominee was in a dark place after he went through a messy divorce from longtime love Angelina Jolie that included a nasty custody battle over their six children: Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox.

Now, almost three years after the couple called it quits, Pitt, 55, is focused on being a good father to the children he shares with Jolie, 44.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that he participates in normal activities with his kids. “They do simple things like cook or watch movies,” the insider revealed.

“He encourages them to pursue their hobbies,” the source continued. “They love to hang out and talk. Brad talks to them about whatever is on their minds — he’s a great listener.”

The Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood actor, who attends therapy, has also turned to art to help him heal. He even spends a good chunk of his free time sculpting in a studio.

“It’s very therapeutic for him; it’s his go-to outlet,” the insider shared. “He can get caught up in it and carried away to the point where he doesn’t want to stop.”

