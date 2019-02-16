You’re not alone. Lili Reinhart wanted her fans to know that she’s back in therapy for her struggles with mental health and she’s not afraid to say it.

“Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it,” Reinhart, 22, began a series of lengthy posts via Instagram Stories on Friday, February 15. “Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of. Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist.”

The Riverdale actress added: “Doesn’t matter how old you are or how ‘proud’ you’re trying to be. We are all human. And we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence. Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help.”

The reason for the CW star’s messages soon followed: “I’m 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again,” she wrote. “And so the journey of self-love begins for me. And good luck to you on yours.”

Reinhart opened up about one aspect of her disorders in the past, sharing that she’s introverted because of her nerves. “I’ve had social anxiety forever,” she told Seventeen in April 2018. “I don’t thrive in social or party settings. I’d rather stay home and read a book.”

The blonde recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Cole Sprouse. “You make me very happy,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, February 14, along with a picture of the couple staring into each other’s eyes.

Sprouse, 26, whom Reinhart met on the set of Riverdale in 2016, echoed his girlfriend’s sentiments, writing that she is “actually the only thing keeping me sane” on his Instagram on Thursday. The accompanying photo featured the Ohio native looking down, wearing a red coat.

The notoriously private pair, who portray star-crossed lovers Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on their hit show, sparked romance rumors in July 2017 after they were spotted locking lips at a Comic Con party in San Diego.

“It’s not something that we hide or it’s not something that we show off,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum explained to GQ in a profile published on Thursday about keeping his relationship on the down-low. “It’s just something that exists.”

