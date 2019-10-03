Timothée Chalamet pays attention to his fans! The Call Me By Your Name star attended the New York City premiere of his latest film, The King, in New York City on Tuesday, October 1, and he didn’t show up empty-handed.

According to several people who were at the premiere at the SVA Theater, Chalamet hit the red carpet with multiple bags of bagels in hand. He then proceeded to hand the eats out to eager (and hungry) attendees.

The actor, 23, apparently showed up with the food item as a nod to his fans, some of whom have picked up on his love of bagels from Tompkins Square Bagels in New York City, an establishment frequented by stars including the Jonas brothers and multiple members of the Kardashian family. One such fan asked Chalamet to “bring bagels to the red carpet,” and he happily obliged.

Not surprisingly, people were pretty surprised by the pastries and grateful to Chalamet for bringing them. “Imagine being given a bagel by timothée chalamet,” tweeted one fan along with a video clip of the bagel drop. “Like I cannot think of anything better.” In the clip, the New York native passes several different bagels into the crowd before posing for photos with fans.

Another fan on social media was equally moved by the Beautiful Boy star’s kind gesture, tweeting, “Timothée Chalamet is really out there giving people bagels at the premiere for The King. PLEASE HE’S SO PRECIOUS.”

As one premiere attendee told Refinery29, the bagels served as a reprieve for many, who spent hours waiting outside in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the actor. “We were ALL starving with most of us standing in line waiting for the red carpet for 5 hours, so it was amazing that he was literally feeding us,” the fan explained to the outlet.

In the midst of his delivery duties, Chalamet also managed to talk about his own bagel preferences. When he was asked to name his favorite bagel order, Chalamet replied: “a bacon, egg, and cheese.”

Furthermore, an employee at Tompkins Square Bagels told Refinery29 that Chalamet placed the order himself. “He said he had a premiere and he’d like to give out some little tokens,” the worker explained. “I said, ‘Take bagels.’”

With this act, Chalamet becomes the latest star to show appreciation for his fans with food. In August, Taylor Swift’s dad passed out pizza slices to throngs of his daughter’s admirers who had lined up to watch the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s concert in NYC’s Central Park.

