Christina Anstead Is ‘Definitely Done’ Having Kids After Son Hudson’s Birth





The magic number! Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead don’t have plans to add any more babies to their brood.

“Oh, no. We’re done,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly when asked about having more kids. “We’re done. We’re done. We’re definitely done! So done. We’re done.”

The Flip or Flop star and her husband, 40, welcomed their baby boy, Hudson, in September. Christina also shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while the Wheeler Dealers host welcomed Amelie and Archie in a previous marriage.

Hudson has been the California native’s “hardest baby,” she tells Us, explaining, “He still really just likes being in the house. He doesn’t like going out. As a very busy family, that’s been very difficult. But since he hit the 3-month mark, he’s been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better.”

The Flip Your Life author gushed about the infant’s sleeping skills, saying he is “only waking up one time throughout the night.”

While Christina feels like she and Hudson are now “on the right track,” she initially felt “like a moron” post-C-section. “I felt totally fine since one week postpartum, like, zero pain … but I was resting and taking it easy … and then I threw Tay[lor] a birthday party and was lifting and running around all weekend,” she captioned a September Instagram post. “Yesterday I woke up like, ‘Oh, crap,’ and today ‘Oh, crap’ turned into ‘Oh, s—t.’”

Christina went on to write, “I definitely hurt myself. It’s not the C-section incision area that hurts, it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad. So please, anyone who just had a baby, don’t overdue [sic] it. I always want to be the people-pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them, but in doing so, I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles.”

The new season of Christina on the Coast premieres on HGTV Thursday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

For more information on Christina’s family dynamics, watch the video above and check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan