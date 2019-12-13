Why Christina Anstead’s 3-Month-Old Son Hudson Has Been Her ‘Hardest’ Baby





Ups and downs! Christina Anstead opened up about why her and Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson, has “definitely been [the] hardest” of her three kids so far.

“He still really just likes being in the house,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 12, while promoting the second season of the HGTV show. “He doesn’t like going out. As a very busy family, that’s been very difficult. But since he hit the 3-month mark, he’s been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better, so I think we’re on the right track.”

The reality star explained that the little one is “only waking up on time throughout the night.”

Christina and the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, welcomed their son in September. The California native already shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and the former couple amicably coparent their brood.

“It’s definitely gotten a lot easier,” Christina told Us, noting that it’s been more than three years since their split. “The kids love seeing us sit together and that’s what’s important. Me and Tarek work together still, obviously, [on Flip or Flop], so it’s not like we don’t see each other. And I’m still really close with his family as well.”

As for other parents in the same boat, the Flip Your Life author recommends always “putting the kids first.” She explained, “We never say anything bad about the other parent. For children, that’s the worst mistake a parent can make.”

When she manages to get time to herself, Christina is all about self-care. “I try to do that once a week,” she told Us. “I love a bath. The first two months [of motherhood], even a shower is a luxury. You get that 10-minute shower and it’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is amazing!’ … I love a good book and a glass of wine. It’s like heaven.”

The new season of Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, January 2, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan