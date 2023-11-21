Trisha Paytas is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Moses Hacmon.

“🍂Thankful🍂,” the YouTuber, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, alongside photos from her pregnancy announcement photoshoot. “Baby #2 coming May 2024.”

In the slideshow, Paytas shared several photos of her, 46-year-old Hacmon and their daughter Malibu Barbie, 11 months, outdoors. The family of three were decked out in cozy brown sweaters. Paytas opted for a chocolate sweater dress while Malibu’s cream pullover had the words “big sister” emblazoned in a cursive font. Both Paytas and her little one held up the official sonogram photos in several snaps.

Several of Paytas’ friends including Tana Mongeau, Julia Fox and more congratulated her on the exciting news.

“OMGGGG!!!! Yessss GO TRISH!!!!! ❤️,” Fox, 33, commented, while Mongeau, 25, responded that she and pal Brooke Schofield were “screaming” and “crying.”

Hacmon, meanwhile, posted a TikTok announcement video of his own. The clip included several photos from Paytas’ post and a behind-the-scenes video of his daughter walking around on the grass.

Paytas was appreciative of all the love. “I’m always shocked (and humbled) by how many people care ❤️ we are over the moon,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. “Happy it’s finally out there 🤰🏼.”

Paytas and Hacmon, who tied the knot in December 2021, welcomed Malibu in September 2022.

“She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼🥹,” she wrote on X, alongside photos of her newborn.

Before learning she was pregnant with her first child, Paytas struggled with fertility issues. While announcing she was expecting, Paytas recalled the ups and downs of her journey to motherhood.

“We have been trying since October 2020 and testing every month together. After 1 year of testing together, I started just doing it on my own because it was always negative and really disappointing,” she captioned an emotional February 2022 video. “We went to a fertility center after our wedding in December where they did the HSG test on me and we got pregnant that cycle.”

Paytas said she had been told several times that she would not be able “to get pregnant naturally.” Despite receiving the bad news, she persevered — and encouraged her followers to do the same.

“Don’t give up hope, don’t be afraid to get help. And it’s other people’s miracle stories that kept me trying which is why I wanted to share mine,” she shared. “At 33 (almost 34), I truly didn’t think it would happen. I’m so so grateful and thankful.”