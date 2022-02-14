Trisha Paytas is going to be a parent! The YouTuber announced their pregnancy news on Monday, February 14.

“Love at first [heart]beat. #happyvalentinesday,” the California native, 33, captioned an Instagram video from an ultrasound appointment.

The singer’s husband, Moses Hacmon, shared the news in an Instagram post of his own, writing, “Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!” In the social media upload, the architect, 44, and his partner grinned while holding a sonogram shot.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2020. “WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!” the Celebrity Big Brother alum captioned their Instagram announcement at the time. “Ima be a wifeyyyyy. Future Mrs @moses_hacmon. MERRY CHRISTMAS. WE DID IT.”

One year later, the duo wed. They went on to have another December 2021 ceremony in Hawaii in front of family and friends.

“When real life is better than your dream,” Paytas told their Instagram followers at the time. “Marriage really is bliss. More than I could ever possibly wish for how did I get so lucky??? @moses_hacmon thank you for completing me, I feel like life has just begun.”

In 2016, the former “Frenemies” podcast cohost told their audience that they couldn’t “really have kids” due to their pelvic inflammatory disease.

“I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular,” the former reality star explained in a video at the time, noting that they had “damaged” ovaries with cysts. “Sometimes I don’t have [a] period at all for a long period of time, and sometimes I have them every other week. With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I’ll just tell you guys now, I know that it’s not in the cards for me.”

The My Strange Addiction alum went on to tweet, “If God has blessed u with the ability to carry a child, consider yourself oh so very lucky. Infertility is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

The following year, Paytas said that their Fallopian tubes were “basically blocked” by scar tissue, explaining, “Semen just can’t get up there.”

Paytas has been in a years-long feud with Hacmon’s sister, Hila Klein, and her husband, Ethan Klein. The “H3 Podcast” cohosts welcomed their second son, Bruce, earlier this month. The infant joined big brother Theodore, 2, who arrived in June 2019.

“Baby Bruce,” the Teddy Fresh designer, 34, captioned a February 3 hospital photo via Instagram. Her husband, 36, added in a post of his own: “Baby Bruce born 2.2.22!”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.