New mama! Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, September 14.

“She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼🥹,” Paytas, 34, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, September 15, alongside photos of her newborn.

After struggling with fertility issues, the YouTube star announced on Valentine’s Day via Instagram that their family was expanding.

The original post included a carousel of photos including her sonogram, pregnancy tests and a selfie of her and Hacmon, 44, smiling from ear to ear.

Two days later, she shared the intimate moment she found out she was pregnant. The emotional Instagram video shows Paytas in the bathroom shaking and crying with excitement.

Paytas explained in the caption what a long and hard journey it had been to conceive. “We have been trying since October 2020 and testing every month together. After 1 year of testing together, I started just doing it on my own because it was always negative and really disappointing,” she wrote. “We went to a fertility center after our wedding in December where they did the HSG test on me and we got pregnant that cycle.”

Ending on a hopeful note to help women who are also struggling, she added, “I had been told since 2015 that I would not be able to get pregnant naturally. I had gotten second and third opinions that told me the same. Don’t give up hope, don’t be afraid to get help. And it’s other people’s miracle stories that kept me trying which is why I wanted to share mine.”

The former “Frienemies” host had been keeping fans updated all throughout her pregnancy, vlogging every few days on YouTube and introducing a TikTok series called “Bumpdates,” which showed off her growing baby bump.

Paytas started predicting the sex of her baby one month after she shared her pregnancy news, revealing via Instagram in March that she and Hacmon thought the baby was a boy. “But my goodness, it would be a sweet surprise to have a girl too,” she said at the time.

In April, the couple hosted a sex reveal party in their luxurious yard for friends and family, which they shared via YouTube. The crowd counted down from 10 while Paytas and Hacmon stood under an archway of pastel pink and blue balloons, ready to fire with confetti cannons. The two kissed as pink confetti surrounded them. “We did it! We got a girl in the family,” she said after.