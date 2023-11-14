The Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson and husband Humberto Preciado are expanding their brood!

“One more in ’24 💙 We’re excited to share the news, baby boy arriving May 👼🏼,” Robertson, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 14. “I know these announcements can sometimes be hard to see. I’m sending all the love ✨.”

In the post, Robertson included several sweet snaps alongside her children laughing, touching her bump and holding up the sonogram.

“Party of five 🥹 There is nobody else I would rather be outnumbered with than you,” she wrote in a subsequent post, tagging her husband.

Related: Bachelor’s Courtney Robertson and Humberto Preciado’s Relationship Timeline Bachelor Nation’s Courtney Robertson handed out her final rose offscreen, finding The One after Humberto Preciado reached out via Instagram in April 2019. “There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of ‘when you know, you know’ until I met him,” Robertson exclusively […]

Robertson and Preciado, 43, welcomed their first child, son Joaquin, in June 2020. “My guys! So in love over here. Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, alongside photos of Preciado and their baby. The pair went on to welcome daughter Paloma in November 2021.

Robertson joined Bachelor Nation when she was cast as a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2012. After Robertson got engaged to lead Ben Flajnik during the March 2012 finale, the pair called it quits that October. She was also linked to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was later named the season 22 lead of the ABC reality show. Luyendyk Jr., 42, married runner-up Lauren Burnham in January 2019.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Robertson and Preciado were engaged and expecting their first child.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of ‘when you know, you know’ until I met him,” she gushed to Us at the time. “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Related: Celeb Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: Stars Who Are Expecting Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Robertson revealed that she had met her partner eight months prior via Instagram.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember, like, 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before?’” she said to Us. “‘This guy is cute. Oh, my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DM’d him and then we went out a couple of days later, and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

The pair went on to tie the knot in October 2020 in Sedona, Arizona, four months after they welcomed their first child.