Bachelor’s Courtney Robertson and Humberto Preciado’s Relationship Timeline

Courtney Robertson may have handed out her final rose off screen — but she’s making a return to The Bachelor franchise in January 2023!

Fans may recall the season 16 winner was engaged to Ben Flajnik for nearly one year before they called it quits in October 2012, the same year their proposal aired.

“I was not happy about the book. I didn’t read the book. I flipped through it,” Flajnik later dished on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about Robertson detailing their messy split in her book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends. “People do things for different reasons — who knows, you know, what she was going through at the time. We’ve since made amends. We’re fine. We’re cool. We didn’t speak for probably six years after that book came out and then I reached out and just kind of extended the olive branch. … She talks to my sister a lot still. They’re still very quite friendly. I think she is happy living in Scottsdale, at least it looks that way. And, you know, Courtney was always a really nice person, deep down. She got a pretty raw deal with the edit.”

Following a fling with Arie Luyendyk Jr., Robertson found The One after Humberto Preciado reached out via Instagram in April 2019.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember like 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before?” Robertson exclusively told Us Weekly after he proposed in December 2019. “‘This guy is cute. Oh my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DM’d him and then we went out a couple of days later and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

She added: “He definitely courted me. We planned trips, and we were together every day.”

Us broke the news of their engagement and Robertson’s first pregnancy at the same time. They welcomed son Joaquin in June 2020.

“I always wanted a boy,” the former reality star told Us before she gave birth. “I’m a tomboy as you know. I grew up playing sports. My sister had three boys. I was like, ‘Of course, I’m probably not going to have a boy.’ We got the results back and I was actually shocked. I just thought in my head it was a girl. We had a girl name picked out.”

The duo wed when their son was 4 months old.

“Planning a wedding while expecting a baby was definitely stressful,” she told People ahead of their October 2020 wedding. “But we initially had a much bigger wedding and because of COVID-19, we scaled it way back. It feels really good to just have our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate. Sweet and simple!”

Less than one year later, Robertson announced her second pregnancy and their daughter, Paloma, was born in November 2021. Two years later, she opted to make a cameo on season 27 of The Bachelor to help host a group date for Zach Shallcross.

Scroll through for Robertson and Preciado’s relationship timeline: