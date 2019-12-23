



Courtney Robertson is finally getting her happy ending. The Bachelor alum and her new fiancé,, are expecting their first child together, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him,” the 36-year-old reality TV personality told Us. “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Robertson met Preciado, 39, eight months ago via Instagram.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember like 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before?” she told Us. “‘This guy is cute. Oh my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DM’d him and then we went out a couple of days later and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

The HomeSmart real estate agent added that her romance with the attorney was “really effortless.”

“He actually lived on the same street as me but six blocks away. We were in the same neighborhood. He definitely courted me,” she gushed. “He took me on really nice dates. … We planned trips, and we were together every day.”

Robertson, who is 14 weeks pregnant, told Us that Preciado had already asked for her dad’s permission to propose when she learned she is expecting.

“He was out of town for a conference for work. I had one of those period tracker things, and I was a day late. I’m calling him like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I think I need to take a test. I think I’m pregnant, I’m so excited,’” she explained. “He’s like, ‘Just wait until I come home,’ which of course, I couldn’t. He was like, ‘OK, just call me when you do it and I’ll just step out of the conference.’ He did and he was so excited. He bought some little baby stuff when he was there and came home the next day.”

Earlier this month, the twosome learned they are expecting a baby boy at a gender reveal party with friends and family.

“We had a girl name picked out of course, but we both really wanted a boy because his family, there’s no boys on his side of the family. He was an athlete, he played football in college,” she told Us. “I always wanted a boy. I’m a tomboy as you know. I grew up playing sports. My sister had three boys. I was like, ‘Of course, I’m probably not going to have a boy. We got the results back and I was actually shocked.’ I just thought in my head it was a girl.”

She continued: “It’s so crazy. We’ve seen the baby a couple of times. He’s been amazing. He comes to every appointment with me. It’s just so nice. Every time you hear the heartbeat, it’s just so exciting. We saw his little profile the other day. He’s really cute in there!”

Robertson rose to fame after competing for Ben Flajnik’s heart on season 16 of The Bachelor. While she accepted a proposal from Flajnik during the March 2012 finale, they called off their engagement that October. The I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain author was later linked to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who went on to be named the season 22 Bachelor six years after his stint on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed a daughter named Alessi in May.

With Reporting by Marisa Sullivan