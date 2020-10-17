Off the market! Courtney Robertson tied the knot with her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, on Friday, October 16, four months after they welcomed their first child together.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, with only immediate family in attendance, according to People.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the Bachelor alum, 37, and Preciado, 39, were engaged and expecting their first child together. Robertson revealed she met the attorney eight months prior via Instagram.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name,” she said at the time. “I remember, like, 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before? This guy is cute. Oh my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DMed him and then we went out a couple of days later and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

The HomeSmart real estate agent added, “He actually lived on the same street as me but six blocks away. We were in the same neighborhood. He definitely courted me. He took me on really nice dates. We planned trips, and we were together every day.”

Robertson explained she knew Preciado was The One because their romance was different than her previous relationships.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before,” she said. “I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him. Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Robertson announced the birth of their son, Joaquin Ramon, in June. “My guys! So in love over here. Happy Father’s Day,” she captioned photos of Preciado and their baby via her Instagram Stories at the time.

The I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends author competed for Ben Flajnik’s affections on season 16 of The Bachelor. Flajnik, 38, proposed during the March 2012 finale but they called off their engagement seven months later. Robertson was later linked to Arie Luynedyk Jr. before he became the season 22 Bachelor and married Lauren Burnham.