



Friendly exes! Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent his ex Courtney Robertson love after Us Weekly broke the news that she is engaged to Humberto Preciado and expecting the couple’s first child.

“I’m so happy for you!” the 38-year-old former race car driver commented on the 36-year-old HomeSmart real estate agent’s post about her exciting news on Monday, December 23.

Earlier on Monday, Robertson shared her life update exclusively with Us Weekly.

“It’s so crazy. We’ve seen the baby a couple of times. He’s been amazing,” the Bachelor alum, who is pregnant with a baby boy, gushed to Us. “[Humberto] comes to every appointment with me. It’s just so nice. Every time you hear the heartbeat, it’s just so exciting. We saw his little profile the other day. He’s really cute in there!”

Robertson was linked to Luyendyk Jr. in 2012 shortly after she split from Ben Flajnik, to whom she was engaged after season 16 of The Bachelor. The twosome saw each other on and off over the next five years until Luyendyk Jr. was named the 22nd Bachelor in September 2017.

“Courtney Robertson was still dating Arie on and off up until a few months ago,” a source told Us at the time. “Arie still races and does real estate on his off season. Courtney got him into real estate! … But Courtney ultimately knew that it would never work out with Arie.”

Robertson famously detailed her first steamy hookup with Luyendyk Jr. in her 2014 memoir, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

“Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the ‘kissing bandit,’ I was getting hot and bothered and needed more. ‘Arie, I feel like I’m in high school. I can’t just keep making out with you.’ He was hesitant for a millisecond, but then we headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had,” she wrote. “Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman feel comfortable and satisfied.”

In February 2016, Robertson referred to Luyendyk Jr. as “a great friend who I like to make out with from time to time” during another interview with Us.

Luyendyk Jr., however, found love with Lauren Burnham during season 22 of The Bachelor. The twosome, who wed in January, welcomed daughter Alessi in May. Robertson, meanwhile, is due to give birth in June 2020.

“I just popped. I just have a little bump, a little baby bump,” she told Us. “I’ve waited a long time for this. I’ve been close. I probably could have made it work with other people, but there was always just something not right. I’m so glad that I never settled because him and I we’re only ever, people always say, ‘We’re only going to do it once.’ If it doesn’t work, God forbid, I would never get married again. Because I was at the place where I was happy on my own, it’s so true. They say you finally get to that place where you’re like, ‘You know what, I’m happy on my way and then boom, there he shows up.’”