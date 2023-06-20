Whitney Cummings is expanding her little family. The comedian announced she is pregnant with her first child.

“In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too,” the Whitney alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, alongside a series of photos of herself and her dog playing together in a pool. “Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 [are] still happening, I just may fall over a couple times.”

In the snaps, Cummings — who has been candid about freezing her eggs — wore a tied-up purple tank top and gray shorts while standing in the water with her pooch. Several of the photos show the actress tossing a ball as the pup attempts to catch it. Cummings also included a sonogram of her baby in the slideshow.

The I’m Fine … And Other Lies author confessed during an appearance on the Today show in February that she wanted to have a baby within the year even though she felt like she had “all the time in the world.”

“I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They’re on better real estate than me,” she teased at the time. “I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant.”

The Female Brain star didn’t reveal the identity of her child’s father upon announcing her pregnancy. Her last public relationship was with veterinarian Alex Barnes, whom she began dating in July 2021. One month later, the 2 Broke Girls creator recalled the pair’s meet-cute — which happened under unfortunate circumstances.

“Right at the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic, I was fostering a dog that attacked another one of my dogs, and the small dog’s eyes came out,” she explained during an August 2021 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I had to rush to the veterinarian.”

Cummings went on to explain that the accident took place during the peak of the coronavirus lockdown, so she had a hard time getting inside the building due to the safety protocols. Barnes, 33, eventually assisted her and the wounded animal.

“I’m banging on the door of the veterinarian’s office, and they’re not letting me in,” she recalled. “He came out, and he recognized me and started to help me.”

The “Good For You” podcast host went on to joke about trying to not get distracted by how handsome she found the medical professional. Once her pet was healed, the twosome gave their romantic connection a try.

As the pair began to get even more serious, Cummings joked while performing stand-up in fall 2021 that she and her beau were already thinking about taking the next step in their relationship.

“Here’s something I want to announce to you guys I’ve never said before, like, no one knows,” she told the crowd. “I’m dating someone and I want to be the one to propose to him. Look, I’m 39. I don’t have time for him to plan a f–king scavenger hunt proposal. ‘So Alex, will you make me the happiest girl in the world and let me buy my own engagement ring since you can’t afford the one that I want?’”