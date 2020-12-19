Whitney Cummings: I ‘Would Love’ to Revive ‘2 Broke Girls’ as a Musical

Back for more? 2 Broke Girls cocreator Whitney Cummings teased the possibility of reviving the series with a twist.

“I was actually talking to [fellow cocreater] Michael [Patrick King] — we were on a hike — about a musical, like, a Broadway musical or a reboot,” the comedian, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 15, while promoting her “Just Say Vagina” campaign. “I hope so. I would love it so much. Warner Brothers should do it, unless they hate money.”

Outside of a musical revival, Cummings has thought about a concept that would ultimately place tension on the fictional friendship between Max Black (Kat Dennings) and Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs). “I’m seeing a lot of friends of mine start companies and podcasts and stuff together, and then [it has] totally destroyed their personal relationship,” she explained.

“I think Michael Patrick King might kill me, but one of my pitches would be that they start a business. Their cupcake business finally takes off … and then they have a money dispute. Or [fight over] is it 50/50, but I’m doing more than you and you hired that person,” the Whitney alum continued. “I would like to see their friendship get tested.”

Cummings served as a cocreator, executive producer and writer on 2 Broke Girls. The former CBS sitcom, which aired from 2011 to 2017 for six seasons, followed Max and Caroline as they forge an unlikely friendship while waitressing at a Brooklyn, New York, diner. The duo aspired to raise money to launch a cupcake business together.

Two years after the series ended, Behrs spoke to PopCulture.com about the possibility of a reboot. While the 34-year-old actress likes “the ‘mystery’ of us all using our imaginations to decide where Max and Caroline are now,” she expressed her “hope” for getting to work alongside Dennings again.

Cummings explained what allowed the show to work so well during its six-year run. “I think part of the reason it was so provocative at the time but also so beloved by young women, was that we wanted to make a show that was about two girls starting a business and not about is the guy going to text me back,” she told Us on Tuesday. “Every show on TV was like, ‘I need to get a makeover.’ And they’re in a spin class being like, ‘I think he likes me too much.’”

Though a revival series is not in the works at this time, the Female Brain star is focusing on the launch of her “Just Say Vagina” campaign. Through the initiative, Cummings hopes to encourage women to have honest discussions about contraceptives and their reproductive health.

“I want this next generation of girls to see my podcast or whatever, see anyone just going ‘vagina,’ ‘vaginas,’ so they’re just like, ‘Oh, yeah, vagina,’” she explained. “No one gets to touch it without your consent. It’s off limits, but it’s not off limits to take care of and talk about [it]. You can talk to your doctor. I have friends that had cysts and really scary stuff that got worse because they were just too embarrassed to say, like, I think I feel something weird.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi