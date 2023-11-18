Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, are counting down the days until they welcome baby No. 2.

“Life just keeps getting sweeter! 🤍” Jeremiah, 24, and Hannah, 28, captioned a jointInstagram post on Saturday, November 18 from their reveal. They added, “The Best Days” and “So Grateful” hashtags to the upload.

The married couple uploaded a maternity photo, in which Hannah held up an ultrasound photo to Jeremiah and their 10-month-old daughter, Brynley Noelle.

Several of Jeremiah’s siblings shared their well wishes in the comment section, including older sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar. (Jessa, 31, is also currently pregnant and expecting her fifth baby with her husband, Ben Seewald, after a previous miscarriage.)

Related: Celeb Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: Stars Who Are Expecting Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

Hannah gave birth to Brynley on Christmas Day in December 2022. “After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off,” they wrote via Instagram on January 1. “Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle.”

Jeremiah and Hannah found out they were expecting Brynley less than five months after they got married.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in March 2022 that the Counting On alum wed Hannah after a three-month engagement. The pair had been courting, following his family’s tradition, since October 2021. They wed in Hannah’s hometown of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and she wore a dress by Renee’s Bridal, like all the other Duggar brides.

Related: Duggar Family: Meet the Next Generation Oh, baby! The next generation of Duggars are here and more are on the way — because 19 Kids and Counting just wasn’t enough. It all started when Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar tied the knot in 1984 and started growing their family four years later. Since Josh’s 1988 birth, the couple have welcomed twins […]

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” Jeremiah and Hannah exclusively told Us of their wedding day. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires! As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths.”

They concluded at the time: “We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Since expanding their family with Brynley, Jeremiah and Hannah have loved exploring the world through the toddler’s eyes.

“We’re soaking up every bit of sunshine before it officially gets cold and we pull out everything Christmas,” Hannah wrote via Instagram on November 10, sharing a pic of her daughter playing in the grass on a farm. “Brynley is all about exploring these days and it’s the cutest thing watching her take in the world.”