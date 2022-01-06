Ready to wed! After a whirlwind courtship, Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to Hannah Wissmann.

The Arkansas native, 23, announced the news on Thursday, January 6, with an Instagram post that included several photos of him popping the question. “She said YES!!!!” he wrote of his new fiancée, 26. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum and the Nebraska native publicly debuted their relationship via Instagram in October.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!,” the flight instructor captioned a photo of the pair. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. 🤍 #mygirlfriend @hannahwissmann.”

Wissmann shared a similar Instagram post of her own as several of the former TLC personality’s siblings chimed in with well-wishes for the pair.

“Good lookin’ couple right there 🤍🤍,” Jessa Duggar replied, while Jana Duggar added, “Y’all are the cutest! 😍 So happy for you all! ❤️.”

Nearly one month later, the duo’s romance continued to develop as the musician gushed over her love via Instagram.

“All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo herself and the Arkansas native. “From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

Jeremiah’s engagement news comes less than one year after his twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, wed Katey Nakatsu after a whirlwind romance of his own.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Jedidiah, 23, wrote via Instagram in April alongside the couple’s wedding photos. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

Months later, the duo announced they are expecting a child, writing via Instagram in September, “She tested positive, but not for Covid. 😉.”

The twins are not the only Duggar siblings to find love this year. Their younger brother Justin Duggar married Claire Spivey in February after a three-month engagement.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” Justin, 19, and Spivey, 20, said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the duo’s engagement: