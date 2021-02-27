Just married! Justin Duggar is the latest member of the Duggar family to tie the knot.

The Counting On star, 18, and his bride, Claire Spivey, 19, confirmed their marriage in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, February 27.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Duggar shared a sweet snap from his and Spivey’s nuptials via Instagram shortly after their ceremony. The photo showed the TLC personality and Spivey embracing one another on their big day.

“2.26.21 💞” he captioned the pic.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds, wishing them well as they begin their new life together.

“Y’all are adorable!!” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “Congratulations!! My favorite Duggar is married ❤️ May your life be filled with Joy and Happiness 😍”

A third social media user commented, “Congrats to you both! I wish you so many years of happiness together!”

Duggar and Spivey’s romance has been a whirlwind. The pair announced their courtship in September 2020. The then-17-year-old Duggar said in a clip exclusively shared with Us at the time, “Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship.”

He added, “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Spivey revealed in the Counting On preview that while her romantic relationship with Duggar was new, their families had been close for some time.

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years so before he or I were even born, and then we got connected last year. … I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”

Two months later, they announced that they were engaged. The duo shared the news in a statement to Us.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the November 2020 statement read. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum popped the question while visiting Spivey’s family in Texas. He was celebrating his birthday at the time.