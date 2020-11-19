He went there! Derick Dillard was brutally honest about the Duggar family’s motives for marrying young, and his wife, Jill Duggar, was not opposed to his frankness.

The exchange happened after a fan marveled at Duggar’s brother Justin Duggar’s engagement to Claire Spivey, which Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Monday, November 16. “Amazingly surprised that your brother is 17 [sic] and engaged!!!” the Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Jill’s post on Tuesday, November 17. “Why do you guys rush to marry life. He’s a kid and Claire too!!!”

Dillard, 31, stepped in to reply on his wife’s behalf. “Because we want to have sex,” he commented.

Jill, 29, seemed to have no problem with his bluntness, as she responded, “And you’re more popular than me babe,” along with a laughing emoji. In a separate comment, she added licking-lips and OK-symbol emojis.

Us broke the news on Monday that Justin, 18, and Spivey, 19, are engaged two months after announcing their courtship. He popped the question while celebrating his birthday with her in Texas.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the pair exclusively told Us. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

As for Jill and Dillard, they tied the knot in June 2014 after meeting the previous November. The twosome welcomed son Israel in April 2015 and son Samuel in July 2017.

Jill made headlines in June 2019 for suggesting on the Dillard Family blog that couples should have sex “3-4 times a week” as a “good start.” In an August 2019 post of his own, Dillard encouraged readers to “have lots of good sex,” noting, “You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times (or more) a week is a good start).”

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s second-eldest daughter explained in an October YouTube video that she and Dillard left Counting On ahead of season 7, which aired in 2018, to “pursue our own goals.” She then elaborated on the tension with her family since the move.

“There’s been some distancing there,” she said. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”