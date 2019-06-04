Almost five years into her marriage to Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar is taking to her family’s blog to offer relationship advice to women, sharing more than three dozen “ways we can love our husbands.” First on the list? “Have sex often!”

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol),” she writes on the Dillard Family blog. “And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways [sic] available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! … If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!”

Jill, 28, writes that she and Derek, 30, whom she calls “the man of my dreams,” are “still very much in love.”

“Although I do realize that sometimes things may change slightly due to life changes (e.g. kids, work schedules, etc.), one thing I think we need to recognize is that the fire in your marriage doesn’t have to die out!” she explains. “But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you need to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going.”

Her other tips include “putting on fragrant lotion in front of him” and “[looking] for ways to encourage your hubby, serve him and meet his need.”

She adds: “I don’t claim to know everything about marriage, or to be presenting some solve-all advice, and I’m only really speaking to wives here, but I hope you find some of these tips to be encouraging!”

Jill and Derick married in June 2014 and have two kids together: Israel, 4, and Samuel, 22 months.

