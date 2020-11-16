Congratulations are in order! Justin Duggar is engaged to Claire Spivey two months after announcing their courtship.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the couple exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 16. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 18, proposed to Spivey, 19, while celebrating his birthday with her in Texas.

Us broke the news in September that the TLC personality was courting the Texas native.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” Duggar said in Us’ exclusive Counting On clip at the time. “Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that Is see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Spivey chimed in, “Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years so before he or I were even born, and then we got connected last year. I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”

The Arkansas native told his family members the news over a video chat, introducing Spivey to Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar and some of his siblings.

The teenager called his now-fiancée “outgoing, very sweet and nice” at the time, opening up in a confessional about how they managed to find “quality time” together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though we can’t go out to eat all the time or maybe go bowling or something, I think there [are] other ways,” Justin said.

The couple’s love story will be featured on the upcoming season of Counting On on TLC. Keep scrolling to see their engagement photos.