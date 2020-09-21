The start of something new! Justin Duggar is the latest Counting On star to begin a courtship.

“Claire [Spivey] and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” the 17-year-old said in Us Weekly’s exclusive Counting On clip. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that Is see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

The Arkansas native stood with his 19-year-old girlfriend in the footage, and she gushed, “Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years so before he or I were even born, and then we got connected last year. … I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him. I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”

The couple told his family members their major news over a video chat. “I figured while we’re all together, I can introduce someone to you guys,” Justin told his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and some of his siblings. “This is Claire, and we are now in an official relationship.”

In a confessional, the teenager explained that he and Spivey “met at a family conference,” and he got permission from her dad to start a relationship “after several months.”

Justin called Spivey “outgoing, very sweet and nice,” noting that they wanted to visit his family “as soon as this coronavirus [pandemic] thing is over.”

As far as courting during the COVID-19 spread, Justin said they’ve found creative ways to find “quality time” together. He explained, “Even though we can’t go out to eat all the time or maybe go bowling or something, I think there’s other ways.”

The season 11 finale of Counting On airs on TLC Tuesday, September 21, at 9 p.m. ET.