Jill Duggar Speaks Out After Being Criticized for Kama Sutra Instagram Post

Jill Duggar’s recent Kama Sutra Instagram post left her in an uncomfortable position. And now the reality star is explaining the post online.

Duggar, 28, caught flak last week after posting an Instagram slideshow of photos from her fifth anniversary weekend with husband Derick Dillard in Branson, Missouri. In one of the shots, The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra takes center stage.

“No offense to y’all but I don’t want to know what goes on in between the sheets!” one commenter wrote in response. “Please keep it PG remember you were raised a Christian.”

Another wrote: “Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground…just weird. Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to one.”

A third commenter simply deemed the Instagram post “NSFD (not safe for Duggar).”

Amid the controversy, Duggar updated the caption to the post. “We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” she wrote in her revision. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical. The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth.”

She added: “It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.”

The Counting On star also raised eyebrows last month when she recommended “[having] sex often” as one of the “ways we can love our husbands” on her family’s blog. She wrote: “You both need this time together regularly. (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol).”

Duggar and Dillard, 30, tied the knot in June 2014 and have since welcomed two kids: Israel, 4, and Samuel, 22 months.

