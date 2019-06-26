Keeping the love alive. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spiced things up for their five-year wedding anniversary when they incorporated a Kama Sutra reading and a sex game into their agenda.

Duggar, 28, ventured to Branson, Missouri, with Dillard, 30, to honor the momentous occasion. The 19 Kids and Counting alum gave her fans a sneak peek at the couple’s special weekend in series of photos shared within an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25.

“We had a wonderful 5yr. anniversary weekend in Branson, MO,” Duggar wrote on Instagram. “We stayed at a bed and breakfast, then hung out at Silver Dollar City part of the time and saw our friends @southernraisedbandmusic perform.”

Duggar’s post revealed the duo celebrated their anniversary with several more innocent activities, as she said they “ended” the trip “with a fun afternoon at the movies” seeing Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 during its debut weekend. However, one photo slide showed that the pair’s time took a NSFW turn.

A photo in Duggar’s Instagram post showed that they read The Little Black Book of the Kama Sutra: The Classic Guide to Lovemaking together. They also played a sex game called “Win It in a Minute: Bedroom Edition.”

“Thanks @datingdivas for the fun games and ideas,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “If you don’t know about them, check them out!! They’ve got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas!”

Duggar knows that one important factor to a successful marriage is having a good sex life. In a recent blog post, she revealed how it is essential for married couples to “have sex often.” Her recommendation was three to four times a week, which she claimed “is a good start.”

“When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re [always] available,” she wrote on the Dillard Family blog on June 3. “Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Duggar’s blog post also advised couples to seek help “if you’re struggling with sex with your spouse” and further noted to not “be afraid to get second opinions!”

Duggar and Dillard wed in 2014 in a ceremony held in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. Together, the couple share sons Israel David, 4, and Samuel Scott, 23 months.

