



Derick Dillard doesn’t live by the motto “less is more.” The reality star penned a blog post on Wednesday, August 21, in which he encouraged readers to “have lots of good sex.”

“You both need this time together regularly (5-6 times (or more) a week is a good start),” Dillard, 30, wrote in the post titled “Hot Love: How To Love Your Wife Like You Mean It.”

“You need to keep yourself ‘joyfully available’ for your wife, because only you can fulfill certain desires she might have,” he continued. “When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re always available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Dillard’s post comes one month after his wife, Jill Dillard (née Duggar), suggested to their Dillard Family blog readers that having sex “3-4 times a week is a good start” for “ways we can love our husbands.”

The Growing Up Duggar author, 28, shared nearly the exact same sentiment as her husband in his post on Wednesday.

“And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate,” she wrote. “Let your spouse know that you’re aways [sic] available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! … If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!”

Jill added: “Although I do realize that sometimes things may change slightly due to life changes (e.g. kids, work schedules, etc.), one thing I think we need to recognize is that the fire in your marriage doesn’t have to die out! But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you need to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going.”

Derick and Jill tied the knot in June 2014 and are parents of two sons: Israel, 4, and Samuel, 2.

