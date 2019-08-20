Jill Duggar Promotes ‘Bedroom Games and Sexy Activities’ Book





Jill Duggar isn’t shy about her sex life, and she’s sharing her secret to good sex with her Instagram followers.

The Counting On star, 28, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 19, to promote a “bedroom games and sexy activities” book by The Dating Divas, a relationship blog, which she has a partnership with.

The book, titled A Year of Sexy Dates, features “12 different bedroom games and sexy activities” for each month of the year, according to Duggar. A few of the games include “Positions Dice,” “Spicy Pictionary,” “Strip Never Have I Ever” and “Sexy Scavenger.”

“Ok couples… If you haven’t heard of @datingdivas, you’re missing out!” the TLC star wrote on her Instagram Story. “Such fun spouse date games!”

Duggar, who shares two kids with husband Derick Dillard, 30, ended her Instagram Stories by sharing her own copy of the book and telling her followers to “get yours now!!”

“Yay!! So excited this just came in the mail!!” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time the 19 Kids and Counting star has given sex advice to her followers. In June, she wrote a post on her Dillard Family blog, advising couples to have sex three to four times a week for a “good start.”

“You both need this time together regularly,” she wrote. “And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Let your spouse know that you’re aways [sic] available. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting! … If you’re struggling with sex with your spouse, GET HELP! See a doctor and/or licensed counselor and don’t be afraid to get second opinions!”

That same month, Duggar also responded to criticism when she posted a photo of a sex advice book on her Instagram. The guide, titled The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra, was seen in an Instagram slideshow from Duggar and Dillard’s fifth anniversary weekend in Branson, Missouri.

“No offense to y’all but I don’t want to know what goes on in between the sheets!” one commenter wrote. “Please keep it PG remember you were raised a Christian.”

Another commented, “Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground…just weird. Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to one.”

Amid the backlash, Duggar edited her Instagram caption to address her critics and clear up her stance on the Kama Sutra.

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” she wrote. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical. The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth.”

Duggar continued, “It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.”

In her July family blog post, Duggar also got candid about her relationship with Dillard, whom she married in 2014. Despite their busy schedules, Duggar called her husband the “man of my dreams” and said that the two are “still very much in love.” The couple share sons Israel, 4, and Samuel, 2.

“Although I do realize that sometimes things may change slightly due to life changes (e.g. kids, work schedules, etc.), one thing I think we need to recognize is that the fire in your marriage doesn’t have to die out!” she wrote. “But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you need to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going.”

