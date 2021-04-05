Another “I do!” Counting On star Jedediah Duggar married Katey Nakatsu on Sunday, April 4.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey,” Duggar, 22, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!”

The reality star, who has stayed very private about his relationship and never publicly announced his engagement, went on to add that he’s “so grateful” to have met The One.

“Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much,” he wrote, adding the hashtag, “#happilyeverafter.”

While Duggar wore a navy blue suit with a blue and white tie, the bride stunned in a white dress with floral embroidery, a belt and a tulle skirt.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, Jed’s parents, reposted the exciting news on the family’s Instagram account as well.

“We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family,” the TLC stars captioned the post. “Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future.”

They also raved over their 10th son, adding, “Jed, we are so pleased with the man you’ve become.”

The wedding comes less than two months after Jed’s brother, Justin Duggar, tied the knot to Clare Spivey after a three-month engagement.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly on February 27. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”